Roc Marciano – “Period Blood”

Is it possible that Roc Marciano's Marcberg has never been on streaming services before now? It definitely doesn't seem possible, but maybe I've just been listening to the version that I downloaded a million years ago. Roc Marciano changed his own career when he released his 2010 solo album Marcberg, and he also changed the direction of underground rap in general. That was the album where Roc Marci first demonstrated the power of his intricately worded mutters and his evocative, atmospheric production. It established a new lane for Marciano, and a huge swath of the underground is now geared toward the style that he developed on that album.

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of Marcberg, and Roc Marciano is celebrating by putting all of Marcberg on streaming services for the first time ever -- or at least a press release says that it's the first time ever. The version on streaming now includes the delightfully titled bonus track "Period Blood." I figured that the song, which Marci produced himself, was an unreleased track that Roc Marci recorded in 2010 right up until I got to the line about "uglier than a Cybertruck." They definitely didn't have Cybertrucks in 2010, so that means he took a new song and put it on an old album. Maybe it's a testament to the way Marci has spent the last 15 years exploring the map that he drew with Marcberg. Check out "Period Blood" below.

While you're at it, revisit a classic -- or maybe visit it for the first time -- by streaming Marcberg.

The 15th-anniversary edition of Marcberg is out now on Marci Enterprises.