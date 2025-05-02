R.E.M. Share New Jacknife Lee Remix Of “Radio Free Europe” To Benefit Press Freedom

R.E.M.'s 1981 debut single "Radio Free Europe" is one of the undisputed classics of American underground rock, and its title nods toward a different kind of underground communication. R.E.M. named the song after Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the American radio networks that beamed their braodcasts into Soviet-controlled countries during the Cold War. R.E.M. aren't an active band anymore, though they're still down to get back together onstage if Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy are in town. But they don't have to be an active band to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is what they're doing with a new reissue of their debut single.

R.E.M.'s new benefit EP Radio Free Europe 2025 raises money for Radio Free Europe, which still exists today as an editorially independent nonprofit. The 10" EP includes producer Mitch Easter's original "Radio Free Europe" remix, as well as the B-side "Sitting Still" and the previously cassette-only "Wh. Tornado." They've also included a new "Radio Free Europe" remix from Jacknife Lee, the Irish producer who worked on a couple of R.E.M. albums toward the end of their run. Lee's remix sounds really different from the original. He focuses on the bassline and cowbell, and he turns it into a dance track, more or less. Check out the Jacknife Lee remix and the original track below.

The Radio Free Europe 2025 vinyl EP is out 9/12 in independent record stores, and you can pre-order it directly from R.E.M. here.