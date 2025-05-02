Doechii Joins Westside Gunn On “Egypt” Remix

Over the past few months, Doechii has ascended to straight-up pop stardom so quickly that it left heads spinning. Her recently reissued Gotye flip "Anxiety" and her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal are both top-10 hits, and now she's headlining non-rap festivals. It's enough to make people suspicious: Is Doechii just rap for people who don't listen to rap now? Is she some kind of elaborate record-label psyop? Or is she simply a wildly talented rapper who finally got a chance to flex on everyone? I'll save you some anguish: It's the last one of those. If you're too stressed about it, just listen to her ripping up a Westside Gunn track.

A couple of weeks ago, Buffalo rap baron Westside Gunn released Heels Have Eyes, a surprise EP intended to promote the Wrestlemania-weekend show that 4th Rope Wrestling, WSG's independent wrestling promotion, was doing in Las Vegas. On Heels Have Eyes, Westside Gunn implied that he recorded all five of its tracks on the night before release. "Egypt," the last track on the EP, opened with a sound clip of Doechii singing WSG's praises in a radio interview, and now she's jumped on an "Egypt" remix, joyously ripping the funky Ced Gee beat to pieces. It's crazy to have a pop star who sounds perfectly at home on a Westside Gunn track, but that's what Doechii is. Listen below.