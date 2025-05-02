Guided By Voices’ Robert Pollard Announces Debut Rip Van Winkle Album Blasphemy: Hear “By The Water”

Guided By Voices frontman Robert Pollard has some new music on the way. His garage rock project Rip Van Winkle -- with Joseph Airport's drummer Jason Short, bassist Joe Patterson, and guitarist Ben Penry -- is releasing its debut album Blasphemy via Splendid Research. Today, they've shared the lead single "By The Water."

Clocking in at less than two minutes, "By The Water" is a punchy ode to, well, being by the water. "People like to sit by the water/ People like drink by the water," he sings over scratchy guitars. Granted, that does sound really nice.

Listen to "By The Water" below and pre-order Blasphemy here.

In other Guided By Voices news, that same day GVB are releasing a live album Goodnight El Dorado, which features mixes from three 2024 GBV shows in Indianapolis, Woodstock and Dallas. Only 1500 copies of that are being pressed.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jack Of Legs”

02 “Sons Of The Beard”

03 “Alex Bell”

04 “How Did He Get Up There?”

05 “For The Home”

06 “Boomerang”

07 “Unfun Glitz”

08 “Who Wants To Go Hunting”

Blasphemy and Goodnight El Dorado are out 7/11 via Splendid Research.