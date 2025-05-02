Skip to Content
Pop Free Announce New Spring EP: Hear “Mirror”

3:23 PM EDT on May 2, 2025

Santa Ana, CA group Pop Free announced they're signing to Chicago's New Morality Zine. They're going to be releasing a new EP titled Spring in a couple weeks. The first glimpse we get is with the ripping single "Mirror."

More than a reflective surface, mirrors can be polarizing, even a bit scary. "What do you see? An image of yourself? Or a missing piece?" Jacob Beaver sings over Cj Selznick's battering drums. Beaver's voice rises in pitch and urgency, screaming: "The longer you look/ Does it put you at ease?/ There’s holes in the heart/ And the deeper you’ll sink." Max D’ambra and Vinny Mann's guitars slice and sore above as Shane Sussman's bass swims along the bottom. It's a classic '90s post-hardcore track that will make you want to hug your younger self. Listen below.

Spring is out 5/16 via New Morality Zine.

