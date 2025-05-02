Steven Tyler Reunites With Aersomith’s Joe Perry At Janie’s Fund Benefit, Joins Black Sabbath Farewell Show Lineup

Although the lawsuit alleging Steven Tyler sexually assaulted a minor in the 1970s remains ongoing in reduced form — allegations Tyler has denied — the Aerosmith frontman continues to make prominent appearances in the hard rock world. A bunch of famous musical artists including Nuno Bettencourt, Mick Fleetwood, Lainey Wilson, Chris Robinson, Linda Perry, Marcus King, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Joan Jett, and Jessie J participated in his Jam For Janie charity event on Grammys weekend. Now he's been recruited for Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert and reunited onstage with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

Perry joined Tyler onstage Wednesday in San Francisco at a benefit for Janie's Fund, the nonprofit Tyler founded to help vulnerable women, Rolling Stone reports. Tyler and Perry, the so-called "Toxic Twins," performed five Aerosmith songs together — "Toys In The Attic," "Same Old Song And Dance," "Sweet Emotion," "Dream On," and "Walk This Way" — plus covers of Tiny Bradshaw via Johnny Burnette's "Train Kept a-Rollin'" and the Beatles’ “Come Together." Sorum and Bettencourt rounded out the live band.

Tyler and the surviving members of Soundgarden are also new additions to the lineup for Black Sabbath's star-studded farewell show, which will be Ozzy Osbourne's final concert. Going down July 5 at Villa Park in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, the show will also feature Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Billy Corgan, Fred Durst, Jonathan Davis, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, and more. In a new The Guardian feature, Osbourne, who has been struggling with Parkinson’s disease, says both he and Sabbath will be doing "a few songs each" — a "sample," not a full set. Regarding his health:

I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs. I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down, but the point is I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up.

See footage of Tyler's reunion with Perry below.

