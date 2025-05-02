Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Boogies Under Disco Lights For “Somebody New” On Fallon

3:27 PM EDT on May 2, 2025

Last month, TV On The Radio's Tunde Adebimpe released his debut solo album Thee Black Boltz, which featured the singles "Drop," "Magnetic," "God Knows," and "Somebody New." Last night, the multi-hyphenate artist took the live performance of the latter to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a special guest.

You might recall the go-go dancer furry creature, who kinda looks like the cool older sibling of Tim Robinson's Chunky, that starred in the original music video for "Somebody New." Well, not to fear, that technicolored friend made an appearance with Adebimpe and his band, dancing under the bright disco lights. Watch it all unfold below.

Thee Black Boltz is out now via Sub Pop.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Jose’s Not So Silent Night Abruptly Canceled

November 12, 2025
News

AC/DC Play “Jailbreak” For The First Time In 34 Years

November 12, 2025
News

Yasiin Bey Responds To Angry London Crowd As Black Star Show Starts Late And Ends Quickly

November 12, 2025
News

Little Feat Announce Farewell Tour

November 12, 2025
News

Adele To Make Acting Debut In Tom Ford’s Anne Rice Adaptation Cry To Heaven

November 12, 2025
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025