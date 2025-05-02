TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Boogies Under Disco Lights For “Somebody New” On Fallon

Last month, TV On The Radio's Tunde Adebimpe released his debut solo album Thee Black Boltz, which featured the singles "Drop," "Magnetic," "God Knows," and "Somebody New." Last night, the multi-hyphenate artist took the live performance of the latter to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a special guest.

You might recall the go-go dancer furry creature, who kinda looks like the cool older sibling of Tim Robinson's Chunky, that starred in the original music video for "Somebody New." Well, not to fear, that technicolored friend made an appearance with Adebimpe and his band, dancing under the bright disco lights. Watch it all unfold below.

Thee Black Boltz is out now via Sub Pop.