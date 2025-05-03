Watch Alex G Open For Bernie Sanders In Harrisburg

After bringing his Fighting Oligarchy Tour to Philadelphia on May Day, Bernie Sanders continued through Pennsylvania today with a stop at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg with Congressman Chris Deluzio. As has often been the case where Sanders is concerned, the rally was opened up by some punk and indie rock favorites. This time Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females kicked things off, followed by Pennsylvania legend Alex G.

More like (Sanders) Alex G. See the setlist and watch below.

I'm headed to Harrisburg and Bethlehem for rallies this weekend with @ChrisForPA. Alex G, the Menzingers, and other excellent musicians will perform. If we are going to turn this country around politically, we need to do it in states like Pennsylvania. I hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/62uHEP5d6K — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 1, 2025

SETLIST:

"Runner"

"Gretel"

"Proud"

"Bobby"

"Soaker"

"Rules"

"Forever"

"Mission"

"Miracles"

Sanders will be in Bethlehem at the Stabler Athletic & Convocation Center on Saturday with openers the Menzingers and Augusta Koch of Gladie. Koch kicks things off at 11:30 a.m.