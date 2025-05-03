New Fiona Apple Song Inspired By Court Watching Out Next Week

Last month marked five years of Fiona Apple's critically acclaimed album Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Since then, the beloved, enigmatic musician has sang songs written by Neil Young, the Waterboys, Don Heffington, Iron & Wine, Amy Aileen, Flesh Eater, Bear McCreary, Charlie Rich, Sharon Van Etten, Shameika, plus Idaho's state song. But next week she's set to release her first original new track since the Central Park soundtrack song “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face," which she co-wrote with David Lucky.

The song, arriving Wednesday (May 7), is inspired by the court watching Apple has participated in since 2021 to prevent abuse of power during trials. "She saw the devastating impact of pre-trial detention, especially on Black mothers," Zealous founder Scott Hechinger, who produced the video, wrote in an Instagram post announcing the song yesterday. He also called it a "BOP." In 2023, Apple scored and narrated a PSA short film about court watching. Watch a teaser for the song here.

