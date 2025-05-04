Sabrina Carpenter Joins Quinta Brunson For SNL Monologue About Being Short

Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time last night with musical guest Benson Boone. The Abbott Elementary creator/star gave an inspiring pep talk during her monologue about how you shouldn't let people look down on you, and she knows how it feels to be looked down upon, because she's only 4'11". She sang a showtune listing examples of some successful shorties: Simone Biles, Kendrick Lamar, Tom Holland, and five-foot Sabrina Carpenter, who made a returning visit to SNL for a surprise appearance onstage.

"I mean, you were talking about being short, so I thought I'd stop by," the Short N' Sweet singer said, before another surprise appearance from 6'4" Dwyane Wade. "In basketball world, that's like 4'10"," the former Miami Heat star explained.

Later on, backflipping extraordinaire Boone (who Marcello Hernandez recently parodied on the show) made his debut as musical guest. He performed his songs "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" and "Mystical Magical," working in a backflip into each performance. He backflipped in the episode’s promos too, and did even more flips for the photo shoot. Boone also appeared as an Applebee's server during Weekend Update, but I guess they don't allow backflips at Applebee's. See some clips below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Gy1ucyBTmg0

https://youtube.com/watch?v=jglyNXmT7ic

