Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Sabrina Carpenter Joins Quinta Brunson For SNL Monologue About Being Short

10:42 AM EDT on May 4, 2025

Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time last night with musical guest Benson Boone. The Abbott Elementary creator/star gave an inspiring pep talk during her monologue about how you shouldn't let people look down on you, and she knows how it feels to be looked down upon, because she's only 4'11". She sang a showtune listing examples of some successful shorties: Simone Biles, Kendrick Lamar, Tom Holland, and five-foot Sabrina Carpenter, who made a returning visit to SNL for a surprise appearance onstage.

"I mean, you were talking about being short, so I thought I'd stop by," the Short N' Sweet singer said, before another surprise appearance from 6'4" Dwyane Wade. "In basketball world, that's like 4'10"," the former Miami Heat star explained.

Later on, backflipping extraordinaire Boone (who Marcello Hernandez recently parodied on the show) made his debut as musical guest. He performed his songs "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" and "Mystical Magical," working in a backflip into each performance. He backflipped in the episode’s promos too, and did even more flips for the photo shoot. Boone also appeared as an Applebee's server during Weekend Update, but I guess they don't allow backflips at Applebee's. See some clips below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Gy1ucyBTmg0

https://youtube.com/watch?v=jglyNXmT7ic

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025
News

Limp Bizkit’s Estonia Concert Canceled Over Fred Durst’s Past Putin Support

November 14, 2025
News

Magdalena Bay – “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” & “Nice Day”

November 14, 2025