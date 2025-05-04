Julien Baker Cancels Tour With Torres To Focus On Her Health

Last month Julien Baker and Torres shared their collaborative country album Send A Prayer My Way, and they announced a full headlining tour to go along with it. But that tour has had a bit of a rocky start: Baker and Torres had to cancel March performances at Ohio University and Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival due to a member of the band getting a concussion. And now, after playing a handful of shows last week, they've canceled the rest of the tour through May 18.

Though we don't know who sustained that previous concussion, today's statement says that the remainder of the tour has been canceled so Baker can "prioritize her well-being" and "focus on her health." Here's the full post:

Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ Tour has been canceled. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding. Refunds and ticketing information will be provided by the original point of purchase. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.

Judging by Baker's website, it looks like some of her festival appearances with Torres -- including Summerfest, Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands and more -- are still on for later this year, though they won't be making it to this month's Kilby Block Party or Waterfront Festival. Last October, Baker had to cut a New York show short when she unexpectedly got sick in the middle of her set. She recovered from that illness pretty quickly, though; here's hoping she feels better again soon.