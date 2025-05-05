Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

HEALTH & Chelsea Wolfe – “MEAN”

9:44 AM EDT on May 5, 2025

LA trance-rockers HEALTH and ghostly singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe are both prolific collaborators, and they both make swirling, gothed-out music. They were probably always fated to get together and make something, and that has now come to pass. Wolfe just released her album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She last year, and HEALTH recently dropped team-up singles with Filter and Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry. Now, HEALTH and Wolfe have united for the new single "MEAN."

"MEAN" is not a Taylor Swift cover. Instead, it's a billowing cloud of gracefully dark vocals and throbbing keyboard ooze. It's the type of song that won't truly sound right until you hear it in a place where green lasers are pulsing through dry-ice fog in time with the beat. Check it out below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Moses Sumney – “O Mistress Mine”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Konradsen – “Nick Of Time” (Feat. Gia Margaret)

November 14, 2025
New Music

Hercules & Love Affair Announces New EP Someone Else Is Calling: Hear The Title Track Feat. Hips & Lips

November 14, 2025
New Music

Stream Momma’s Deluxe Welcome To My Blue Sky With Four New Songs And Their Elliott Smith Cover

November 14, 2025