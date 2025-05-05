HEALTH & Chelsea Wolfe – “MEAN”

LA trance-rockers HEALTH and ghostly singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe are both prolific collaborators, and they both make swirling, gothed-out music. They were probably always fated to get together and make something, and that has now come to pass. Wolfe just released her album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She last year, and HEALTH recently dropped team-up singles with Filter and Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry. Now, HEALTH and Wolfe have united for the new single "MEAN."

"MEAN" is not a Taylor Swift cover. Instead, it's a billowing cloud of gracefully dark vocals and throbbing keyboard ooze. It's the type of song that won't truly sound right until you hear it in a place where green lasers are pulsing through dry-ice fog in time with the beat. Check it out below.