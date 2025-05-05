Alien Boy – “I Broke My World”

Portland rockers Alien Boy are a few days away from releasing You Wanna Fade?, the new LP mixed and mastered by Deafheaven/Jeff Rosenstock producer Jack Shirley. We've already posted the early singles "Changes" and "Pictures Of You." Now, with just a few days before the LP arrives, Alien Boy have shared the raggedly tuneful new song "I Broke My World." The band cites Smashing Pumpkins and Third Eye Blind as influences on the new LP, and you can hear a bit in this one. Listen below.

You Wanna Fade? is out 5/9 on Get Better.