Pupil Slicer – “Heather” & “Black Scrawl”

10:27 AM EDT on May 5, 2025

In 2023, the London metal trio Pupil Slicer released the frantic, shape-shifting album Blossom and became a Stereogum Band To Watch. They've been quiet since then, but now Pupil Slicer are back with their first new songs in a couple of years. "Heather" and "Black Scrawl," released as a two-song single, have the same majestic gleam as Pupil Slicer's past records.

Pupil Slicer's music is a chaotic, expressive take on a previous generation's mall-friendly metalcore, and you can hear the connection in the sudden melodic hooks that emerge from the maelstrom. Those hooks are especially strong on "Heather," Pupil Slicer's new A-side. On the accompanying "Black Scrawl," they go even more complex and abrasive than usual, and it's fun to hear someone playing mathcore with that kind of total commitment. Check out both tracks below.

"Heather" b/w "Black Scrawl" is out now on Prosthetic.

