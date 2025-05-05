Watch Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest Trailer Starring A$AP Rocky & Denzel Washington

There are lots of reasons to be excited about Spike Lee's upcoming movie. Lee's new film Highest 2 Lowest reunites Lee with his old collaborator Denzel Washington, and it's a remake of the Akira Kurosawa classic High & Low. Also, Highest 2 Lowest promises to be a fascinating test for the acting careers of two New York rappers, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, who will evidently share scenes with Hollywood heavyweights like Washington and Jeffrey Wright.

The new Highest 2 Lowest teaser trailer doesn't say too much about the movie, and that's on purpose. It mostly seeks to remind you of how good it feels to see Spike Lee filming Denzel Washington, and it's set to James Brown's "The Big Payback." I'm sold! We get a few shots of A$AP Rocky in there, too, and he looks cool. If Ice Spice is in the trailer at all, I missed her. Check it out below.

Highest 2 Lowest is in theaters 8/22 and on Apple TV+ 9/5. Rocky is one of the chairs of tonight's Met Gala alongsidePharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Anna Wintour, and honorary chair LeBron James. The theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.