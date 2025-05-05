Skip to Content
Watch Billie Eilish Cover Radiohead In Amsterdam

4:05 PM EDT on May 5, 2025

Billie Eilish's tour in support of last year's Hit Me Hard And Soft is in the midst of a three-show run at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Sunday, at the first of those gigs, Eilish debuted a cover of Radiohead's 1992 breakthrough hit "Creep." Seated in a circle with a guitarist and two backup singers, Eilish performed a swooning, stripped-down version of the song, interrupted only by a brief laughing fit when Eilish spotted something funny in the crowd. Watch fan-made footage of the "Creep" cover below.

