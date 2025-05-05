Skip to Content
Full Of Hell – “Broken Sword, Rotten Shield”

6:15 PM EDT on May 5, 2025

Zachary Jones

Next week Full Of Hell are slated to unleash their new Broken Sword, Rotten Shield EP. The extreme-metal outfit released the gnarly lead single “Knight’s Oath” last month, and now they're back with the quick but scorching title track.

Per vocalist Dylan Walker, "Broken Sword, Rotten Shield" is an "introduction to the theme of the EP. The dog knights represent these pure defenders against a world of darkness and the feeling of utter grief and defeat when we lose these companions. Along side that metaphor, the song also explains that in this world, all living things are rendered equal in the end, and for some that's a mighty fall."

Listen below.

The Broken Sword, Rotten Shield EP is out 5/16 on Closed Casket Activities.

Read More:

