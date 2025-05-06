Skip to Content
Grandaddy Announce The Sophtware Slump 25th Anniversary Tour With Pedro The Lion & Greg Freeman

10:18 AM EDT on May 6, 2025

Last year, Grandaddy released their latest album Blu Wav. The indie rock band didn't tour for it, because frontman Jason Lytle famously does not like touring. However, Grandaddy are announcing a tour for the 25th anniversary of their beloved masterwork The Sophtware Slump with Pedro The Lion and Greg Freeman as openers.

Grandaddy celebrated two decades of The Sophtware Slump in 2020 with a reissue, and the group brought the record to UK for a tour in 2022. In August of last year, Lytle performed at an Elliott Smith tribute show in Los Angeles. Pedro The Lion unveiled their latest LP Santa Cruz almost a year ago, and Greg Freeman's sophomore effort Burnover arrives at the end of the summer. Check out the tour dates below and find ticket information here.

TOUR DATES:
09/11 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #
09/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #
09/13 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #
09/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's #
09/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #
09/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #
10/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
10/09 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
10/10 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall *
10/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *
10/13 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *
10/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale *
10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
10/17 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

# = w/ Pedro The Lion
* = w/ Greg Freeman

