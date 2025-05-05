NYC Cancels Kehlani’s SummerStage Concert Over “Security And Safety Issues”

Last month, Kehlani's concert at Cornell was canceled due to her avid support for Palestine during the Gaza genocide. Now, the R&B singer's SummerStage show in New York's Central Park has been canceled as well over "security and safety issues."

On June 26, Kehlani was slated to play a Pride With Kehlani show. SummerStage shared a statement on social media today:

We have been notified by the Mayor's Office that they have concerns for security and safety issues regarding the June 26 Kehlani concert, produced and presented by Live Nation. Those concerns are due to the controversy surrounding Cornell University's decision to cancel Kehlani's concert at the University, as well as security demands in Central Park and throughout the City for other Pride events during that same time period. We strongly and emphatically believe in artistic expression of all kinds. However, the safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance and in light of these concerns, the concert has been cancelled. SummerStage is proud to be a platform for artists from around the world to perform and make arts accessible for all New Yorkers in their neighborhood parks. While artists may choose to express their own opinions, their views may not necessarily be representative of the festival. SummerStage events are intended to bring together all sectors of the New York City community and we look forward to welcoming more guests throughout the summer.

Per The Post, the Adams administration sent a letter to the City Park’s Foundation — the organizers of the event — saying, “We write to advise you that we have security concerns about this event, given the controversy surrounding Kehlani’s scheduled performance at Cornell University (causing University officials to cancel the appearance), the security precautions needed for an event like this in Central Park, and the security demands throughout the City for other Pride events during this same period of time."

Kehlani reacted on their Instagram Story, saying they found out about the cancelation via Instagram. "i'm so deeply grounded in my purpose, my mission, my art, my contribution," they wrote. "back to this album. see you this weekend LA!"