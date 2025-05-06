Matty Matheson’s Hardcore Band Pig Pen Announces Debut Album Mental Madness: Hear “Mental Mentality”

Last month, celebrity chef and star of FX's The Bear Matty Matheson debuted his new hardcore band Pig Pen at a rowdy show in Toronto. Now, they're announcing their first album Mental Madness and releasing the absolute rager "Mental Mentality."

“You can be having a beautiful day, surrounded by friends,” Matheson explains of the song, “and your brain can continuously ruin it. No matter how good or bad your life is, you can still hate yourself. I've got to ask myself why am I feeling the ways I'm feeling?”

Pig Pen has Matheson on vocals, Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil on guitar, Daniel Romano on guitar, Ian Romano on drums, and Tommy Major on bass. “It was during the pandemic and we were all back home,” Matheson says of the formation. “We wrote 10 songs in one day and the next day we recorded them.” The crew produced Mental Madness themselves. Check out the "Mental Mentality" music video below directed by Mitch Fillion, Zack Nash, Brandon Di Luca, and Kenneth Roy Meehan.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Rabid Beach"

02 "Heat Wave"

03 "Pig Pen"

04 "Power Love Train"

05 "Mental Mentality"

06 "Highway"

07 "Venom Moon Rising"

08 "Problem Mind"

09 "Howl & Veil"

10 "XJXIXDX"

Mental Madness is out 6/27 via Flatspot. Pre-order it here.