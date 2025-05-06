Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, Nettspend, & More Model Limited Edition Pimple Patches

Pimple patches: The kids love them. Heaven by Marc Jacobs has teamed up with Starface for limited-edition ones inspired by tattoos and got Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nettspend to model them. They're already all sold out.

The campaign also features the faces of Beabadoobee, Bb trickz, Babyxsosa, and more. The patches are made of 100% hydrocolloid and cost $19 for a set of 32 with eight different designs from Keegan Dakkar, David Enth, Sean Kennedy, and Rachel Lu.

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert returned to social media today after reportedly being rushed to a hospital in New York last month.

