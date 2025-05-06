Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, Nettspend, & More Model Limited Edition Pimple Patches

9:27 PM EDT on May 5, 2025

Morgan Maher

Pimple patches: The kids love them. Heaven by Marc Jacobs has teamed up with Starface for limited-edition ones inspired by tattoos and got Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nettspend to model them. They're already all sold out.

The campaign also features the faces of Beabadoobee, Bb trickz, Babyxsosa, and more. The patches are made of 100% hydrocolloid and cost $19 for a set of 32 with eight different designs from Keegan Dakkar, David Enth, Sean Kennedy, and Rachel Lu.

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert returned to social media today after reportedly being rushed to a hospital in New York last month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJR43b3JwBq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DJRyWNItVdZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

@starfacehere’s a lil look at how cute u’ll feel w heaven x starface limited-edition compacts ft. tattoo-inspired patches r now avail at starface.world! i just know ur going 2 love them tbh :)♬ original sound -


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJR_nGsJwsy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Makes SNL Debut, Dijon Announced For Next Month

November 16, 2025
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025