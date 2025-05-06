Watch Rilo Kiley Reunite For First Show In 17 Years

Rilo Kiley are officially back. After 17 years on a long, long hiatus, the band returned Monday night with the first show of their Sometimes When You’re On You’re Really Fucking On Tour. A tiara-wearing Jenny Lewis and company played the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, and did all the songs that will appear on their upcoming greatest hits album That’s How We Choose To Remember It, plus a few more. Judging by some fan-captured clips, it does sound like they were really fucking on! Check those out along with the full setlist below.

@hbombdotcomw I never thought I’d see this again. I saw their last tour in 2008 at the House of Blues in Cleveland. Such an incredible reunion. #rilokiley ♬ original sound - Heidi

"The Execution Of All Things"

"Wires And Waves"

"Silver Lining"

"Spectacular Views"

"The Moneymaker"

"Dreamworld"

"I Never"

"It's a Hit"

"Paint's Peeling"

"Close Call"

"Does He Love You?"

"Ripchord"

"With Arms Outstretched"

"A Better Son/Daughter"

"Portions For Foxes"

ENCORE:

"A Man/Me/Then Jim"

"Frug"

"Pictures Of Success"