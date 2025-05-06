Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Rilo Kiley Reunite For First Show In 17 Years

10:21 AM EDT on May 6, 2025

Rilo Kiley are officially back. After 17 years on a long, long hiatus, the band returned Monday night with the first show of their Sometimes When You’re On You’re Really Fucking On Tour. A tiara-wearing Jenny Lewis and company played the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, and did all the songs that will appear on their upcoming greatest hits album That’s How We Choose To Remember It, plus a few more. Judging by some fan-captured clips, it does sound like they were really fucking on! Check those out along with the full setlist below.

@rilokiley

We’re back!!! Thank you for singing along! #reallyfuckingontour

♬ original sound - rilokileyofficial
@hbombdotcomw

I never thought I’d see this again. I saw their last tour in 2008 at the House of Blues in Cleveland. Such an incredible reunion. #rilokiley

♬ original sound - Heidi

So @RiloKiley is SO BACK pic.twitter.com/WkWDFLdGrY

— Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) May 6, 2025

"The Execution Of All Things"
"Wires And Waves"
"Silver Lining"
"Spectacular Views"
"The Moneymaker"
"Dreamworld"
"I Never"
"It's a Hit"
"Paint's Peeling"
"Close Call"
"Does He Love You?"
"Ripchord"
"With Arms Outstretched"
"A Better Son/Daughter"
"Portions For Foxes"

ENCORE:
"A Man/Me/Then Jim"
"Frug"
"Pictures Of Success"

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Makes SNL Debut, Dijon Announced For Next Month

November 16, 2025
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025