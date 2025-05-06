Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Nike Announces Nardwuar Dunk Lows

10:47 AM EDT on May 6, 2025

Nardwuar has spent years interviewing a lot of our favorite musicians on his feet. Surely, the guy appreciates a pair of sensible footwear, and now Nike is releasing a pair in his honor. The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low is set to arrive during the holiday 2025 season, and according to the mock-up images, they're just as delightfully dorky looking as you'd expect.

The two colorways are both all-over plaid: One is a more subtle black background with red and yellow tartan, a black swoosh, and a black sole, while the other is two bright colors of plaid patched together -- basically, if Nardwuar's daily uniform was a pair of Dunks. Apparently, the insoles also reference his signature shave-and-a-haircut interview sign-off, reading: "Doot doola doot doo... doot doo!"

The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low will retail for $135, and you can see the mock-up photos below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Makes SNL Debut, Dijon Announced For Next Month

November 16, 2025
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025