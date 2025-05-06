Nike Announces Nardwuar Dunk Lows

Nardwuar has spent years interviewing a lot of our favorite musicians on his feet. Surely, the guy appreciates a pair of sensible footwear, and now Nike is releasing a pair in his honor. The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low is set to arrive during the holiday 2025 season, and according to the mock-up images, they're just as delightfully dorky looking as you'd expect.

The two colorways are both all-over plaid: One is a more subtle black background with red and yellow tartan, a black swoosh, and a black sole, while the other is two bright colors of plaid patched together -- basically, if Nardwuar's daily uniform was a pair of Dunks. Apparently, the insoles also reference his signature shave-and-a-haircut interview sign-off, reading: "Doot doola doot doo... doot doo!"

The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low will retail for $135, and you can see the mock-up photos below.