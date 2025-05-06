Teethe Announce New Album Magic Of The Sale: Hear The Title Track

Last year the Texas slowcore band Teethe reissued their self-titled debut album with a few extra bonus tracks. Today they've announced its follow-up Magic Of The Sale, which arrives in August, and they're previewing it today with the title track.

It sounds like Teethe are going bigger and better on this new album, recruiting guest performers like Xandy Chelmis of Wednesday, Charlie Martin of Hovvdy, and Logan Hornyak of Melaina Kol to flesh out their hazy indie rock with a natural grandness. The very pretty "Magic Of The Sale" is a sweeping, melancholic ballad, and the band says it's "about the endurance of pain and what you would sacrifice to relieve it. It’s facing judgement for how you process the pain in your life and the turmoil that follows."

Watch Ben Turok's video for "Magic Of The Sale" below, along with the full album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tires & Bookmarks"

02 "Magic Of The Sale"

03 "Anywhere"

04 "Push You Forever"

05 "Holy Water"

06 "Iron Wine"

07 "China Day"

08 "Lead Letters"

09 "Ammo"

10 "Funny"

11 "Build & Crash"

12 "Hate Goodbyes"

13 "Make It Red"

14 "Matching Durags"

Magic Of The Sale is out 8/8 via Winspear.