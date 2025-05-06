Austin City Limits 2025 Has Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, Doechii, & More

We're deep into spring now, which means the fall music festivals are rolling out their lineups. One of the biggest, Austin City Limits, has unveiled its 2025 performers today.

Two not-entirely-identical ACL fests will take place Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 at Zilker Park, with big-font names including include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, the Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii. Beyond the headliners, the poster lists off Mk.gee, MJ Lenderman, Rilo Kiley (weekend 2 only), Maren Morris (weekend 1 only), Modest Mouse (weekend 1 only), Car Seat Headrest (weekend 2 only), T-Pain, Wet Leg, Panda Bear, Djo, Magdalena Bay, Japanese Breakfast, King Princess, Passion Pit, the Dare, Jensen McRae, Hotline TNT (weekend 1 only), Shallowater (weekend 2 only), Empire Of The Sun, Polo & Pan, ROLE MODEL, TOPS, Confidence Man, and much more.

Tickets for both weekends go on sale today at 12 p.m. CT at the festival's website.