Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Austin City Limits 2025 Has Sabrina Carpenter, The Strokes, Doechii, & More

10:52 AM EDT on May 6, 2025

We're deep into spring now, which means the fall music festivals are rolling out their lineups. One of the biggest, Austin City Limits, has unveiled its 2025 performers today.

Two not-entirely-identical ACL fests will take place Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 at Zilker Park, with big-font names including include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, the Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii. Beyond the headliners, the poster lists off Mk.gee, MJ Lenderman, Rilo Kiley (weekend 2 only), Maren Morris (weekend 1 only), Modest Mouse (weekend 1 only), Car Seat Headrest (weekend 2 only), T-Pain, Wet Leg, Panda Bear, Djo, Magdalena Bay, Japanese Breakfast, King Princess, Passion Pit, the Dare, Jensen McRae, Hotline TNT (weekend 1 only), Shallowater (weekend 2 only), Empire Of The Sun, Polo & Pan, ROLE MODEL, TOPS, Confidence Man, and much more.

Tickets for both weekends go on sale today at 12 p.m. CT at the festival's website.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Makes SNL Debut, Dijon Announced For Next Month

November 16, 2025
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025