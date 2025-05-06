Skip to Content
Cory Hanson Announces New Album I Love People: Hear “Bird On A Swing”

11:44 AM EDT on May 6, 2025

I am grateful to report that Cory Hanson continues to be incredibly prolific. Hanson, leader of the hard-to-define but truly awesome guitar-slinging rock band Wand, released his remarkable solo album Western Cum in 2023 and hit us with a tremendous Wand album called Vertigo in 2024. Looks like he's got another solo album coming at us in 2025.

It's called I Love People, which is the kind of anodyne phrase you title your album after getting tired of the response to your album called Western Cum. Though this one's billed as a Hanson solo affair, the lineup of musicians is the same one heard on Wand's Vertigo. On the dreamy folk-rock opening track "Bird On A Swing," which is also the lead single, Hanson seems to be channeling artists like Bob Dylan and the War On Drugs in a way I've never heard from him. "I've rode on the darkest range/ I've worked a thousand graveyard hours," he sings. "I have no blood left in my veins/ I gave it all up to the empire."

Watch Hanson's self-directed "Bird On A Swing" video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Bird On A Swing"
02 "Joker"
03 "I Love People"
04 "I Don’t Believe You"
05 "Santa Claus Is Coming Back To Town"
06 "Lou Reed"
07 "Final Frontier"
08 "Texas Weather"
09 "Bad Miracles"
10 "Old Policeman"
11 "On The Rocks"

I Love People is out 7/25 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.

