Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Love On The Spectrum Star Abbey Romeo Got To Sing Her Original Song On The Kelly Clarkson Show

12:30 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

Abbey Romeo is probably one of the most easily-likable reality TV stars in recent memory. She's been featured in all three seasons so far of Love On The Spectrum, Netflix's dating series that centers around people with autism, and she's since been popping up seemingly everywhere on social media. Much to Love On The Spectrum fans' delight, Romeo ended up in a relationship with fellow contestant David Isaacman, who's the subject of an original song she released recently called "Boyfriend Forever." This week, she got to sing that song on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson often does a "Kellyoke" segment on the show where she covers other artists, but Romeo's appearance was part of a "Cameo-oke" segment. (Romeo also gave Clarkson a knit hat from her own Hats By Abbey business.) It's sweet! Watch that and see the official music video for "Boyfriend Forever" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=vJyBsDCMkUw

@kellyclarksonshow Custom @hatsbyabbey for Kelly Don't miss a special Cameo-oke today! #loveonthespectrum #boyfriendforever #kellyclarkson ♬ original sound - Kelly Clarkson Show

Last week Romeo also got to sing "Boyfriend Forever" at the Greek Theater. Here's her post from that:
https://www.instagram.com/p/DJAXhdAzm8I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Makes SNL Debut, Dijon Announced For Next Month

November 16, 2025
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025