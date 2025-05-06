Love On The Spectrum Star Abbey Romeo Got To Sing Her Original Song On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Abbey Romeo is probably one of the most easily-likable reality TV stars in recent memory. She's been featured in all three seasons so far of Love On The Spectrum, Netflix's dating series that centers around people with autism, and she's since been popping up seemingly everywhere on social media. Much to Love On The Spectrum fans' delight, Romeo ended up in a relationship with fellow contestant David Isaacman, who's the subject of an original song she released recently called "Boyfriend Forever." This week, she got to sing that song on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson often does a "Kellyoke" segment on the show where she covers other artists, but Romeo's appearance was part of a "Cameo-oke" segment. (Romeo also gave Clarkson a knit hat from her own Hats By Abbey business.) It's sweet! Watch that and see the official music video for "Boyfriend Forever" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=vJyBsDCMkUw

Last week Romeo also got to sing "Boyfriend Forever" at the Greek Theater. Here's her post from that:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJAXhdAzm8I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading