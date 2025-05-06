Pretty Bitter Announce New Album Pleaser: Hear “Thrill Eater”

DC DIY band Pretty Bitter share touring members with recent-vintage Band To Watch Ekko Astral, and they'll play Ekko Astral's upcoming Liberation Weekend fest. But Pretty Bitter aren't an offshoot, and their style is its own thing. Pretty Bitter draw on classic emo melodies, and they've got a rich, layered sound that sometimes leads into folk or synthpop or both of those things at the same time. That's what happens on "Thrill Eater," the lead single from the band's upcoming LP Pleaser.

Pleaser follows Pretty Bitter's 2022 full-length debut Hinges, and it doesn't include "What I Want!" and "Roadkill," the one-off singles that the band released since then. Pretty Bitter recorded Pleaser with producers Evan Weiss and Simon Small. Lead single "Thrill Eater" is a bright, intense splatter of melody with keyboard and banjo all over it. Below, check out "Thrill Eater" and the Pleaser tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Coroner's Song"

02 "Thrill Eater"

03 "Outer Heaven Dude Ranch"

04 "Tommy Deluxe Goes Hollywood"

05 "Cardiac"

06 "I Hope You Do"

07 "Bodies Under The Rose Garden"

08 "Letter To Tracey In Her Bed"

09 "Textbook" (feat. Nervous)

10 "Outer Heaven"

Pleaser is out 7/25 on Tiny Engines.