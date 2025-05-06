Skip to Content
Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “MadDog”

12:42 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

Pooneh Ghana

After earning Band To Watch honors last fall off the back of their Eazy Peazy EP, the young Briton brigade known as Man/Woman/Chainsaw returned in April with new single "Adam & Steve." They've got another new song out today, which will be packaged with "Adam & Steve" on a new 7". "MadDog," the latest from the sextet, exists somewhere between Black Country, New Road and Hop Along, and I recommend you check it out.

The band's Vera Leppänen says the song is "about losing a friend and watching them become everything you thought they wouldn’t. We wrote the song as two parts, the pissed off bit and the sad/nostalgic bit, and recorded it with a quick turnaround which was fairly new to us." Listen below.

The "Adam & Steve" b/w "MadDog" single is out 5/23 on So Young. Man/Woman/Chainsaw will play a secret 7" release show the night before.

