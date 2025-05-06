Skip to Content
Harm’s Way – “Other World”

12:41 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

Jared Leibowitz

Chicago's Harm's Way have always had an experimental, expressionist take on heavy hardcore, and their approach to the genre continues to evolve with each new record. In 2023, Harm's Way emerged from a long break with their frantic, ferocious album Common Suffering. Today, the band releases a new song from the Common Suffering sessions, as well as a remix of one of that album's tracks.

The new Harm's Way song is "Other World," a seismic judder that feels like it's halfway to being industrial, even if they recorded it with no programmed beats whatsoever. As for the remix, Harm's Way have recruited industrial producer King Yosef to turn the Common Suffering track "Wanderer" into the heavy-hearted excursion "V.Y.B.S.S." Here's what they say about "Other World":

The track "Other World" was originally recorded during the Common Suffering sessions at Studio 4 but was ultimately held off the album. We revisited and remixed the track ourselves to now be delivered to you. In addition, we reimagined the track "Wanderer" for this single/EP, with help of our friend King Yosef taking on some collaborative production duties. Now titled "V.Y.B.S.S.," both songs deliver a proper juxtaposition of who we are creatively as a band, both present and future.

Below, check out both of those songs, as well as the "Other World" video and Harm's Way's upcoming tour dates with Full Of Hell, Kruelty, Jarhead Fertilizer, and Clique.

TOUR DATES:
5/10 - Lincoln Factory – Detroit, MI *
5/11 - Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH
5/13 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy
5/14 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
5/15 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
5/16 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater – ^#
5/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Fest
5/19 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^
5/20 - Louisville, KY @ Portal ^
5/21 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^
5/23 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^
5/24 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage ^
5/25 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group ^
5/27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^
5/28 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^
5/30 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club ^
5/31 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^
6/01 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^
6/02 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
6/04 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall ^
6/05 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground ^
6/06 - Boston, MA @ Middle East ^
6/07 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount ^
6/08 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club ^

* with Converge
^ with Full Of Hell, Kruelty, Jarhead Fertilizer, & Clique
# with Sanguisugabogg

"Other World" b/w "V.Y.B.S.S." is out now on Metal Blade.

