Charmer – “Night”

The fired-up, heartfelt emo band Charmer comes from the relatively remote Great Lakes town of Marquette, Michigan, and they share a couple of members with fellow Marquette band Liquid Mike. In a few weeks, Charmer will release their new album Downpour, and we've already posted the early singles "Arrowhead" and "Blue Jay." Now, Charmer drop the new single "Night."

Like the last two Charmer tracks, "Night" shows a muscular sort of beauty. This time around, they're messing with a slower, more twinkly take on their relatively straight-up style. Bandleader David Daignault throws himself into a huge chorus about driving all night to see the Northern Lights. Check it out below.

Downpour is out 5/23 on Counter Intuitive. Check out our recent Charmer feature here.