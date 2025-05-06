Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Welcome Strawberry Announce New Album Desperate Flower: Hear “Memory Cube”

6:53 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

In 2022, Welcome Strawberry released their eponymous debut full-length, which bursts with vibrant, fuzzy dream pop tinged with psychedelia. Today, the Oakland band is announcing its follow-up Desperate Flower and unveiling the lead single “Memory Cube.”

It might be recency bias, but “Memory Cube” reminds me of Wishy, if they were a little slower and a little trippier. On Welcome Strawberry's Bandcamp, they wrote about the album, "scent is the most underrated artform — so much of it is entangled with emotion, mood and memory." (Similarly, Jenny Hval just shared her scent-focused LP, Iris Silver Mist.) Get wrapped up in "Memory Cube" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Frangrance Net"
02 "Doings Of A Wraith"
03 "Violets & Honey"
04 "Nursery Loop"
05 "Like A Tulip"
06 "Memory Cube"
07 "Cheek Scratchers"
08 "Desperate Flower"
09 "Simplesyrup"
10 "Unraveled Smiles"

Desperate Flower is out 7/25 on Cherub Dream / à La Carte Records. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025