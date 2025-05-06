Welcome Strawberry Announce New Album Desperate Flower: Hear “Memory Cube”

In 2022, Welcome Strawberry released their eponymous debut full-length, which bursts with vibrant, fuzzy dream pop tinged with psychedelia. Today, the Oakland band is announcing its follow-up Desperate Flower and unveiling the lead single “Memory Cube.”

It might be recency bias, but “Memory Cube” reminds me of Wishy, if they were a little slower and a little trippier. On Welcome Strawberry's Bandcamp, they wrote about the album, "scent is the most underrated artform — so much of it is entangled with emotion, mood and memory." (Similarly, Jenny Hval just shared her scent-focused LP, Iris Silver Mist.) Get wrapped up in "Memory Cube" below.

<a href="https://welcomestrawberry.bandcamp.com/album/desperate-flower">desperate flower by Welcome Strawberry</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Frangrance Net"

02 "Doings Of A Wraith"

03 "Violets & Honey"

04 "Nursery Loop"

05 "Like A Tulip"

06 "Memory Cube"

07 "Cheek Scratchers"

08 "Desperate Flower"

09 "Simplesyrup"

10 "Unraveled Smiles"

Desperate Flower is out 7/25 on Cherub Dream / à La Carte Records. Pre-order it here.