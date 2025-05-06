Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

John C. Reilly Introduces Mister Romantic Character In “What’ll I Do?” Video

7:11 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

Bobbi Rich

Last month, beloved actor John C. Reilly announced his debut album What’s Not To Love? under the moniker Mister Romantic. He released “Dream,” and today he returned with "What'll I Do?" accompanied by a music video.

"Here’s a little glimpse into the world of my show Mister Romantic," Reilly explains. "We filmed it in two historic locations in Los Angeles, El Cid and The Palace. We felt surrounded by ghosts the whole time. In a good way. Must be something about the eternal magic of Irving Berlin. Enjoy.”

The black-and-white video is directed by Gilbert Trejo, and it captures the drama of Reilly's delivery of the classic tune. Watch below.

What’s Not To Love? is out 6/13 via Reilly’s own Eternal Magic.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025