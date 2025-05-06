John C. Reilly Introduces Mister Romantic Character In “What’ll I Do?” Video

Last month, beloved actor John C. Reilly announced his debut album What’s Not To Love? under the moniker Mister Romantic. He released “Dream,” and today he returned with "What'll I Do?" accompanied by a music video.

"Here’s a little glimpse into the world of my show Mister Romantic," Reilly explains. "We filmed it in two historic locations in Los Angeles, El Cid and The Palace. We felt surrounded by ghosts the whole time. In a good way. Must be something about the eternal magic of Irving Berlin. Enjoy.”

The black-and-white video is directed by Gilbert Trejo, and it captures the drama of Reilly's delivery of the classic tune. Watch below.

What’s Not To Love? is out 6/13 via Reilly’s own Eternal Magic.