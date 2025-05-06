Florry – “Pretty Eyes Lorraine”

There's a lot of good music coming out of Burlington right now, like Greg Freeman, Lily Seabird, and Florry. Florry are getting ready to share their new album Sounds Like… later this month, and today they're releasing another spectacular single, "Pretty Eyes Lorraine."

"Pretty Eyes Lorraine" follows "Hey Baby" and "First It Was A Movie, Then It Was A Book." Francie Medosch's ragged vocals are as endearing as ever, especially while delivering the moving lines, "Baby, when I look in your eyes/ I see things I’ve always realized/ A whole story that fell through/ All of my dreams that did not come true." Here's what Medosch said about the track:

In my fourth year of studying German in undergrad, something I did in the hopes of connecting with my German heritage, which was something I had never cared about until then, I discovered I had ancestors from the historical region Alsace-Lorraine. We had been learning specifically about Alsace-Lorraine then and how the land was disputed between France and Germany for its coal deposits, helpful in wartime. At this time France was combatting these disputes by using linguistic mapping, which divided sections of Alsace Lorraine into areas of language. At times they would remove those who did not speak French from areas they determined were French. It was during this part of the course my sister took a DNA test and we found out we aren't German at all, which is when I realized my bloodline must have left Ireland for Alsace Lorraine, changed their name from Mud/Mudgett to Medosch (for further research, look up my blood relative H.H. Holmes), learned German, and then got kicked out for not knowing French, which is why Medoschs only live in Austria, Ohio, and Pennsylvania now. It was a bummer of sorts at the time to lose this sense of connection I had to such a beautiful land I had often dreamed of visiting. In some ways, before it had given me a sense of home and identity I hadn't known or even really cared about before, just to know I was a small part of Alsace Lorraine, the Rhine River, and history. So this song is about that, John Bergers "To The Wedding," beauty misconstrued for purpose and fulfillment, waking up from a dream, and maybe a bit of Big Trouble In Little China, the tea is amazing, great sound, great crowds, great lights, great everything.

Listen below.

Sounds Like… is out 5/23 on Dear Life Records.