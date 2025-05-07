Skip to Content
Pictureplane – “Heaven Is A State Of Mind”

1:32 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

Travis Egedy has been teasing a new Pictureplane album. Last year, the witch house icon unveiled the song "Velvet Lies (Metallic Garden)," and now he's back with the majestic, Depeche Mode-inspired "Heaven Is A State Of Mind."

“I’ve always been of the opinion and feeling that our external reality is of our own design,” Egedy explains. “The idea of ‘Heaven’ as not some sort of physical destination or place, but as a state of being within yourself. Nirvana basically. I suppose that is what the song is about. Producing this song I was really sort of trying to write a song that sounded like Depeche Mode — a proper romantic, industrial goth pop song.”

Watch the Matthew Rollins-directed music video below.

David Genik

