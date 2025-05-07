Though "Doctor Worm" never appeared on any of They Might Be Giants' studio albums, the 1998 single has become one of the band's signature songs. Over 25 years after the music video debuted on Nickelodeon's KaBlam!, they performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, in celebration of last year's live album Beast Of Horns. Watch the very colorful performance below.
News
Watch They Might Be Giants Perform “Doctor Worm” On Kimmel
