Allo Darlin’ Announce First New Album In 11 Years Bright Nights: Hear “My Love Will Bring You Home”

11:43 AM EDT on May 7, 2025

Last month the London-based indie pop band Allo Darlin’ shared "Tricky Questions," their first new music since their breakup in 2016. Now they've announced a full album on the way: Bright Nights arrives in July, and today Allo Darlin' have shared another single called "My Love Will Bring You Home."

Of the album, vocalist Elizabeth Morris Innset says: "It’s an album from the heart, dealing with themes of love, birth and death, which are things we reflect more on than we did when we made our first album. I would hope that the album sounds timeless and joyous, at other times reflective and emotional."

You can hear all those themes on "My Love Will Bring You Home," a country-inspired song about mother-daughter relationships. Listen to that and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "In The Spring"
02 "Tricky Questions"
03 "My Love Will Bring You Home"
04 "Northern Waters"
05 "You Don't Think Of Me At All"
06 "Historic Times"
07 "Cologne"
08 "Stars"
09 "Slow Motion"
10 "Bright Nights"

Bright Nights is out 7/11 via Slumberland/Fika.

Jørgen Nordby

