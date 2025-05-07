Dougie Poole Shares Previously Unreleased Stunner “Heaven Sent An Angel & We Got Stoned” From New Live Album At Tubby’s

We haven't heard much from NYC country singer Dougie Poole since 2023's great The Rainbow Wheel Of Death, but he's been out there touring, and now he has an album to show for it. At Tubby's, Poole's new live album, documents his performance last September at the upstate New York venue Tubby's Kingston. The stripped-down performance finds Poole backed by Mike Etten on electric guitar and James Wyatt Woodall on pedal steel, though Poole later added some overdubs on an 8-track tape machine, an approach he describes as "painting on top of a photo that’s already there."

At Tubby's ends with a previously unreleased song, out today. That song, "Heaven Sent An Angel & We Got Stoned," is a gorgeous, wistful ballad looking back on a romance that has now run its course. It might turn you into a Dougie Poole fan on the spot. Listen below.

<a href="https://dougiepoole.bandcamp.com/album/at-tubbys">At Tubby's by Dougie Poole</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Los Angeles (live)"

02 "Beth David Cemetery (live)"

03 "I Lived My Whole Life Last Night (live)"

04 "Nothing On This Earth Can Make Me Smile (live)

05 "Must Be In There Somewhere (live)"

06 "Nickels And Dimes (live)"

07 "High School Gym (live)"

08 "Claire (live)"

09 "Wild Motion (live)"

10 "Port Authority Hymn (live)"

11 "Toshiba Sky (live)"

12 "Don’t You Think I’m Funny Anymore (live)"

13 "Vaping On The Job (live)"

14 "Heaven Sent An Angel & We Got Stoned (live)"

At Tubby's is out 7/18 on Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.