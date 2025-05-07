Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band Announce New Album New Threats From The Soul: Hear The Title Track

Louisville musician Ryan Davis used to be a member of groups like State Champion and Tropical Trash, and now he makes poetic, off-kilter Americana with his Roadhouse Band. Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band released their debut album Dancing On The Edge in 2023, and now they've got plans to follow it with a new LP called New Threats From The Soul. The lead single is a country-rock ramble with backup vocals from former Freakwater singer Catherine Irwin.

On the New Threats From The Soul title track, Ryan Davis sings character sketches in his deep hangdog baritone. Catherine Irwin adds lovely backup vocals, while the arrangement finds room for lots of piano, flute, and pedal steel. The end result is nine minutes long, and it recalls great idiosyncratic songwriters like Bill Callahan and the Silver Jews. That says promising things about New Threats, which also has vocals from Will Oldham, Lou Turner, and Myriam Gendron. Below, check out "New Threats From The Soul," as well as the album's tracklist and the upcoming tour dates for Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band.

TRACKLIST:

01 "New Threats From The Soul"

02 "Monte Carlo / No Limits"

03 "Mutilation Springs"

04 "Better If You Make Me"

05 "The Simple Joy"

06 "Mutilation Falls"

07 "Crass Shadows (At Walden Pawn)"

TOUR DATES:

5/07 - Ipswich, UK @ St. Stephen's Church

5/08 - Luton, UK @ The Bear Club

5/09 - London, UK @ ICA

5/10 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

6/06 - Melbourne, Australia @ Day Tripper (Max Watt’s)

6/10 - Beechworth, Australia @ @ Tanswells Hotel #

6/11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Nighthawks

6/13 - Thirroul, Australia @ Frank’s Wild Years

6/14 - Sydney, Australia @ Botany View Hotel

6/15 - Sydney, Australia @ Red House #

6/19 - Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern $

6/20 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House $

6/22 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

8/07 - Jeffersonville, IN @ The Depot

8/08 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

8/09 - Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn

8/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin %

8/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin%

8/27 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

8/27 - Worcestershire, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

# with Ned Collette & Thalia Zedek

$ with Styrofoam Winos

% with MJ Lenderman & The Wind

New Threats From The Soul is out 7/25 on Sophomore Lounge/Tough Love.