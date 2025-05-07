DJ Haram Announces Debut Album Beside Myself Feat. Armand Hammer, Moor Mother, & Bbymutha

DJ Haram makes music that cuts through the air and demands to be heard. The New Jersey native, now based in New York, came up in the club world, adding notes of Middle Eastern dance and experimental noise to her DJ sets. She's half of the duo 700 Bliss with Moor Mother, and she's produced tracks for people like Armand Hammer. DJ Haram has already released a series of solo EPs, and now she's getting ready to drop Beside Myself, her first LP as a solo artist. She'll have some help.

On Beside Myself, DJ Haram collaborates with artists like Armand Hammner, Moor Mother, Bbymutha, August Fanon, Dakn, SHA RAY, and Jersey club producer Kay Drizz. She recites lines that were inspired by poets like Audre Lorde and Nawal El Saadawi, and both of their voices also appear on the LP. Lead single "Voyeur" is a frantic, chattering instrumental that Haram describes as "the voices in my head screaming wordlessly while I’m at the center of a moshpit on research chemicals. Someone is like, 'You're gonna make it boo, promise, just wait it out' -- but the future doesn’t exist in this mind state, so does that really matter?" Below, check out "Voyeur" and the Beside Myself tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Walking Memory"

02 "Remaining" (feat. Dakn & Aquilles Navarro)

03 "Fishnets" (feat. Bbymutha, SHA RAY, & August Fanon)

04 "Lifelike" (feat. Moor Mother)

05 "Voyeur"

06 "Do U Luv Me" (feat. Kayy Drizz)

07 "Stenography" (feat. Armand Hammer & Dania)

08 "IDGAF" (feat. Abdul Hakim Bilal)

09 "Badass" (feat. Carmen Nebula)

10 "Loneliness Epidemic"

11 "Sahel" (Feat. El Kontessa)

12 "Distress Tolerance"

13 "Who Needs Enemies When These Are Your Allies"

14 "Deep Breath"

Beside Myself is out 7/18 on Hyperdub.