Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Cola – “Mendicant”

10:23 AM EDT on May 7, 2025

Miles Kalchik

Cola is the trio of ex-members of the broken-up Montreal post-punk band Ought, and things have been awfully hectic for those guys lately. Cola released their sophomore album The Gloss last year, and frontman Tim Darcy saw his home destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. That apparently hasn't slowed things down for Cola, who are about to embark on a European tour and who have a new single out today.

Cola's new song "Mendicant" is classic indie rock shamble-stumble. Tim Darcy drawls out lyrics about the pope and romanticized sleep over tootling woodwinds and guitars that seem to be moving backwards. Here's how Darcy describes the track:

"Mendicant" came together quickly for us in our usual writing flow, but it was really asking for another element in the mix. Ben gamely took a stab at tracking whistle and Uilleann Pipes, an instrument he's been learning in his spare time. Add that to his discogs profile, friends, because he laid down the heat. The lyrics are a playful investigation of being a humble beggar of sorts, a person freed from need with their aura primed to headnod to some whistle.

Below, check out "Mendicant" and Cola's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
5/28 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Black Box #
5/29 - Derry, Northern Ireland @ Sandos #
5/30 - Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh #
5/31 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolan’s Kasbah Social Club #
6/01 - Cork, Ireland @ Coughlans #
6/02 - Cork, Ireland @ Coughlans #
6/03 - Waterford, Ireland @ Luca Records #
6/04 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans #
6/06 - Milan, Italy @ Arci Bellezza #
6/07 - Bologna, Italy @ Covo Club
6/10 - Paris, France @ Point Ephemere
6/11 - Bruges, Belgium @ Cactus Club
6/12 - Lille, France @ L’Aeronef
6/14 - Bordeaux, France @ Deus Ex Machina
6/16 - Porto, Portugal @ Socorro
6/17 - Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB Gallery
6/18 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Villanos
6/19 - Barcelona, Spain @ La Nau
7/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop
7/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
7/19 - Montreal, QC @ La Toscadura

"Mendicant" is out now on Fire Talk.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025