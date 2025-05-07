Cola – “Mendicant”

Cola is the trio of ex-members of the broken-up Montreal post-punk band Ought, and things have been awfully hectic for those guys lately. Cola released their sophomore album The Gloss last year, and frontman Tim Darcy saw his home destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. That apparently hasn't slowed things down for Cola, who are about to embark on a European tour and who have a new single out today.

Cola's new song "Mendicant" is classic indie rock shamble-stumble. Tim Darcy drawls out lyrics about the pope and romanticized sleep over tootling woodwinds and guitars that seem to be moving backwards. Here's how Darcy describes the track:

"Mendicant" came together quickly for us in our usual writing flow, but it was really asking for another element in the mix. Ben gamely took a stab at tracking whistle and Uilleann Pipes, an instrument he's been learning in his spare time. Add that to his discogs profile, friends, because he laid down the heat. The lyrics are a playful investigation of being a humble beggar of sorts, a person freed from need with their aura primed to headnod to some whistle.

Below, check out "Mendicant" and Cola's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/28 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Black Box #

5/29 - Derry, Northern Ireland @ Sandos #

5/30 - Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh #

5/31 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolan’s Kasbah Social Club #

6/01 - Cork, Ireland @ Coughlans #

6/02 - Cork, Ireland @ Coughlans #

6/03 - Waterford, Ireland @ Luca Records #

6/04 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans #

6/06 - Milan, Italy @ Arci Bellezza #

6/07 - Bologna, Italy @ Covo Club

6/10 - Paris, France @ Point Ephemere

6/11 - Bruges, Belgium @ Cactus Club

6/12 - Lille, France @ L’Aeronef

6/14 - Bordeaux, France @ Deus Ex Machina

6/16 - Porto, Portugal @ Socorro

6/17 - Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB Gallery

6/18 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Villanos

6/19 - Barcelona, Spain @ La Nau

7/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop

7/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

7/19 - Montreal, QC @ La Toscadura

"Mendicant" is out now on Fire Talk.