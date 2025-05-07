Skip to Content
Watch Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Bring Country-Folk Gravitas To Colbert

10:56 AM EDT on May 7, 2025

Last year, the legendary Americana musicians Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, two longtime collaborators, released the joint record Woodland, which won the Grammy for Best Folk Album. Last night, Welch and Rawlings were musical guests on Stephen Colbert's Late Show, where they got a chance to show how they can cast a spell. I get why musicians like Welch and Rawlings don't get booked on late-night shows all the time -- they're not exactly at the center of the zeitgeist -- but it's pretty amazing what they can do with minimal help.

On Colbert, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were accompanied only by a stand-up bassist. That means it's easier to pay attention to their intricately interweaving guitar lines and to the soaring craggy beauty of Welch's voice. On Colbert, Welch and Rawlings played the Woodland single "Empty Trainload Of Sky." As an online bonus, they also did "Look At Miss Ohio," the opening track from Welch's 2003 album Soul Journey. Watch both performances below.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings also recently hung out with Ethan Hawke for some kind of Merle Haggard-related project.

Woodland is out now on Welch and Rawlings’ Acony Records.

