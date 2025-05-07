Lifeguard – “Under Your Reach”

Lifeguard, the young Chicago trio who brilliantly channel the arty, noisy post-punk of the late '70s and early '80s, will release their Matador debut album Ripped And Torn about a month from now. Lead single "It Will Get Worse" elicited a strong endorsement from us, and today's new track is similarly great.

"Under Your Reach" finds Kai Slater and Asher Case singing in harmony atop Isaac Lowenstein's militaristic beat, their guitars slicing across the mix in ways that find beauty in the discord. It's a fantastic song, and it comes with a fun music video featuring what I assume is a bunch of Lifeguard's pals. Watch below, and look out for Lowenstein's sister Penelope (of Horsegirl fame) in the role of "flyer denier."

Ripped And Torn is out 6/6 via Matador.