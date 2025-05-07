Matt Berninger – “Inland Ocean”

Matt Berninger has been singing for the National for decades, but he's his own man, too. In the weeks ahead, Berninger will embark on his first-ever North American solo tour, and he'll also release Get Sunk, the new album that he made without the other National guys. We've already posted the lead single "Bonnet Of Pins" and the Hand Habits collab "Breaking Into Acting," and now Berninger has also shared his new album's opening track.

Berninger co-wrote his new song "Inland Ocean' with the Walkmen's Walter Martin, and it's got backup vocals from Julia Laws, otherwise known as Ronboy. The song rests on an echoing, staccato guitar riff and some saxophone that's been absolutely drenched in echo. Musically, it's not that far from what Berninger does with the National, but I don't think they'd ever make something quite this sunny and new-wavey. Check it out below.

Get Sunk is out 5/30 on Book/Concord.