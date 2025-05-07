Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Frankie Cosmos – “Bitch Heart”

12:11 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

Pooneh Ghana

Frankie Cosmos used to be Greta Kline's solo project, but it's turned into something else. Next month, the four-piece version of Frankie Cosmos will release their new album Different Talking. We've already posted lead single "Vanity," and now they've followed that song with "Bitch Heart," a new song that starts out as soft, humming bedroom-pop before turning into a percussive indie rock workout.

"Bitch Heart" is as personal and specific as anything that Greta Kline made on her own, but it's recognizably the work of a band, and its ragged guitars and krautrock-style drums offer new flavors. Eliza Lu Doyle, director of the "Bitch Heart" video, says, "To me, the song is about being torn between the comforts of domesticated life and your innate wildness. There’s a yearning for a more feral time -- before you touched your fucking phone all day. So we made Greta into a dog-shepherd, someone who straddles those two realms. Meanwhile, the band performs a line dance that’s somehow constrained and exuberant at once. Everything is shot in the dark, using infrared and thermal cameras, hovering in the not-quite-real." Check it out below.

Different Talking is out 6/27 on Sub Pop.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025