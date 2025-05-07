Frankie Cosmos – “Bitch Heart”

Frankie Cosmos used to be Greta Kline's solo project, but it's turned into something else. Next month, the four-piece version of Frankie Cosmos will release their new album Different Talking. We've already posted lead single "Vanity," and now they've followed that song with "Bitch Heart," a new song that starts out as soft, humming bedroom-pop before turning into a percussive indie rock workout.

"Bitch Heart" is as personal and specific as anything that Greta Kline made on her own, but it's recognizably the work of a band, and its ragged guitars and krautrock-style drums offer new flavors. Eliza Lu Doyle, director of the "Bitch Heart" video, says, "To me, the song is about being torn between the comforts of domesticated life and your innate wildness. There’s a yearning for a more feral time -- before you touched your fucking phone all day. So we made Greta into a dog-shepherd, someone who straddles those two realms. Meanwhile, the band performs a line dance that’s somehow constrained and exuberant at once. Everything is shot in the dark, using infrared and thermal cameras, hovering in the not-quite-real." Check it out below.

Different Talking is out 6/27 on Sub Pop.