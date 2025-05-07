Age Of Apocalypse – “Gilded Hatred” (Featuring Demonstration Of Power’s Shaun Alexander)

There's a truism that the best moshers at hardcore shows will usually make the best singers in hardcore bands, and bald Scottish monster Shaun Alexander, leader of the Glasgow heavy hardcore crew Demonstration Of Power, offers up some strong evidence for that case. Alexander is a gravity-defying ninja both onstage and off, and his otherworldly bellow works great for DOP and for whatever other bands might bring him in for guest vocals. The Hudson Valley's absurdly heavy Age Of Apocalypse are getting ready to release their album In Oblivion, and now they've brought in Alexander to scream on the most absurdly heavy of that albun's advance singles.

Age Of Apocalypse recorded their sophomore LP In Oblivion with Taylor Young, of God's Hate and Twitching Tongues, on production. Taylor's brother Colin Young appears on In Oblivion, and so does High Vis' Graham Sayle on the single "Impulse." (We've also posted lead single "Mortal Coil," which doesn't have any famous guests -- just AOA leader Dylan Kaplowitz howling at the sky. On the new song "Gilded Hatred," Alexander joins Kaplowitz, and they make something so ridiculously nasty that I had to laugh from sheer admiration. Check it out below.

In Oblivion is out 5/23 on Closed Casket Activities.