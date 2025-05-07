Artificial Go – “Hallejulah”

Artificial Go had us spinning with "Circles," the excellent lead single from their new album Musical Chairs. The second single is out today. "Hallejulah" is, blessedly, not the umpteenth cover of a Leonard Cohen song that definitively has nothing to do with Christmas. Instead, it finds the Cincinnati band cooking up another quirky jangle-pop-meets-post-punk groove and letting their voices cascade over it like waterfalls. This one's real bass-forward, and you should hear it below.

<a href="https://artificialgo.bandcamp.com/album/musical-chairs">Musical Chairs by Artificial Go</a>

Musical Chairs is out 5/16 on Feel It.