HLLLYH – “Uru Buru” & “Cherry Blossom Color Season”

4:20 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

HLLLYH -- the Californian art-rockers formerly known as the Mae Shi -- announced last month that they'd be sharing a new album called URUBURU this spring, marking their first release since the Mae Shi's 2008 final album that's also called HLLLYH. After announcing the project with lead single "Dead Clade," HLLLYH are back with two new songs today: "Uru Buru" and its B-side, a cover of "Cherry Blossom Color Season" from the Katamari Damacy video game soundtrack.

"Uru Buru" is a triumphant-sounding album opener, veering into Los Campesinos! territory with the loud guitars, poppy melodies, and a healthy splash of cynicism: "We’ve been eating our own tail for as long as I remember/ We’ve been doing it wrong right from the start." Meanwhile, "Cherry Blossom Color Season" turns the tinny-sounding original song into a bit of a chiptune-rock moment. Listen to both below.

URUBURU is out 6/27 via Team Shi.

