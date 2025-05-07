Split System – “Chemicals”

I always get the Melbourne punk band Split System confused with the Chicago-based Jason Narducy band Split Single. Not helping the situation: Split System have a new split single out today. The band's "Search And Destroy"-esque stomper "Chemicals" appears opposite "A L'Etroit," a new fist-pounder from Montpellier marauders Les Lullies. If you like hard, fast garage rock with a sense of crowd-pleasing fun, these bands are keeping it alive for you in 2025. Listen below.

<a href="https://splitsystem.bandcamp.com/album/chemicals-a-letroit">Chemicals / A L'Etroit by SPLIT SYSTEM / LES LULLIES</a>

The Split System/Les Lullies split is out now via Legless.