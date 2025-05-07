billy woods – “Lead Paint Test” (Feat. ELUCID & Cavalier)

A lot of amazing albums are dropping this Friday, but we bestowed Album Of The Week honors on GOLLIWOG, the latest dispatch from our present dystopia by New York rapper billy woods. He's got one last advance track to pique your interest today, a collaboration with his Armand Hammer partner ELUCID and the rising New Orleans-based rapper Cavalier called "Lead Paint Test."

woods has rapped over some truly off-kilter beats in his day, but here producers Willie Green and DJ Mo Niklz have given these guys a meditative boom-bap template over which to tell their stories. Closing out the track, woods is as devastating as ever. He begins, "Half crushed by the car, dragged herself back/ A caterwaul/ Father put her out her misery on the kitchen floor/ Mom said, 'Be proud of her, she made it home'/ If these walls could talk, they might not/ After all, we don't/ One door been locked since when/ Why is never said but we know, we know."

Damn. Listen below.

GOLLIWOG is out 5/9 via Backwoodz Studioz.